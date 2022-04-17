West Belfast: Republican Easter Sunday parade investigated by police
Police have launched an investigation into suspected criminal offences during a republican Easter Sunday parade on the Falls Road in west Belfast.
BBC News NI understands the notified parade was organised by the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP).
It started at Dunville Park and was not part of the main parade to Milltown Cemetery.
Police attended the parade and said their investigation is on the basis of evidence gathered.
Footage will now be reviewed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
As is normal procedure, a report will be sent to the Parades Commission.