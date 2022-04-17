Whitehead: Man in custody after woman fatally stabbed
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Whitehead.
Police were called to a house in Victoria Avenue at about 18:00 BST on Saturday after receiving reports of a stabbing.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man has been arrested and is in custody. Police say that at this stage, they are not looking for any other suspects.
"Our enquiries are at any early stage," said Det Insp Foreman.
"However, I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101.
"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous."