Covid-19: 'Small number' of Omicron XE cases in Northern Ireland
- Published
A small number of cases of a new variant of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 have been discovered in Northern Ireland, according to the Public Health Agency (PHA).
The new form of the virus, known as Omicron XE, is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants.
The PHA said that 1,179 cases of XE have been confirmed in the UK so far.
But, to date, fewer than five cases of the variant have been detected in Northern Ireland.
"Recombinant variants are not an unusual occurrence, particularly when there are several variants in circulation, and several have been identified over the course of the pandemic to date," the spokesperson said.
"The best way to stop variants developing or spreading is to keep pushing down infection rates and the transmission of the virus in our community.
"By sticking to public health advice, getting vaccinated, wearing face coverings in busy indoor environments where ventilation is poor, and particularly when visiting hospitals and other health and care settings and when around people they know to be vulnerable, we can all play a role in tackling Covid-19."