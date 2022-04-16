Ukraine: Refugees arriving in NI 'stayed as long as they could'
A Ukrainian man who has arrived in NI said his family stayed in their home as long as they could but the children "couldn't cope anymore".
Pastor Valentine Pavlenkov is part of a group of Ukrainian families that fled the conflict and their village near the city of Kharkiv.
Known as Ukraine's second city, it has been a target of Russian attacks.
The group of 13 flew into Belfast International Airport on Saturday with the help of a County Antrim church.
Church representatives from Ballymoney Free Presbyterian church met the travellers at the airport.
"We are so grateful to be here and it's important we are here," said Pastor Pavlenkov.
"It's really precious and important to us that they contacted us and invited us here."
The pastor and Mrs Pavlenkov came with their four children and other members of his congregation.
"Thank you very much - we are touched, happy to be here and have no words to express our thanks," he told BBC News NI, through a translator.
Donald Fleming, from Faith in Action Ministries, told BBC News NI his organisation had a long-standing relationship with Pastor Pavlenkov's church.
"We have worked with them for 20 years. They are like family to us and we love them very much," he said.
"They are going to be staying in Ballymoney and it's our intention that they may be able to help other Ukrainians coming to the country."
He added: "The village they come from is now occupied by Russian forces so they had to leave.
"It's very difficult to buy food and there is no electricity or water."
The church has helped organised visas for the refugees.
Jacqueline Fleming said she was excited to welcome the newcomers to Northern Ireland.
"At first they weren't going to leave their home as its a very hard thing to do," she said.
"But then they decided, for their children, they needed to take a bag and go to Poland and eventually come here."
For the families who arrived in Northern Ireland on Saturday, it is the end of one journey but the beginning of another.