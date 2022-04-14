Covid-19: Five Covid-related deaths and 791 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,377.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 791 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, up from 770 on Wednesday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health has said it was "extremely important" though that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Thursday, 460 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, with four people in ICU.
On Wednesday, 466 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, with four people in ICU.
Last updated 14 April at 14:28 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,771,657 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 1,425,517 people had had their first dose and 1,334,653 have had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,681 third doses have been administered.
A total of 990,806 booster jabs have been administered, as of Wednesday.
Last updated 14 April at 14:28 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 933 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Wednesday.
There are 58 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,903 as of Tuesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,749 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
In addition, 3,012 people registered a positive antigen test on Tuesday.
Last updated 13 April at 14:36 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,851,251 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,834,527 people have had their first dose and 3,776,549 have had their second dose, while 240,175 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,961,086 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 13 April
Source: Department of Health Ireland.