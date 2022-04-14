Brian Conlon: Foundation to remember late businessman
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The family of the late businessman Brian Conlon is setting up a charitable foundation in his honour.
Mr Conlon founded the Newry-based financial technology firm First Derivatives.
He died aged 53 in 2019 after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.
The foundation is initially being funded by Mr Conlon's family and has partnered with Queen's University and The Community Foundation.
It will support a new project at the university's Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research focusing on oesophageal cancer.
The foundation is also funding a GAA scholarship at Queen's.
Mr Conlon was a member of the Down senior team in the mid-1980s before an injury ended his playing career.
The foundation will be overseen by trustees, Julie Conlon Brian's wife, sister Kathy Kearns and brother Ciaran Conlon.
Julie Conlon said: "We remember Brian as a loving, caring and supportive husband and father, but our children never got the opportunity to witness how many lives he touched outside our family home.
"We want them to always know the kind of person their dad was.
"He had a brilliant innovative mind, generous spirit and ability to solve problems and make a tangible difference. Hopefully, through the work of this foundation we can involve the children in creating a living, lasting legacy."
The foundation will focus on amateur sports, education, community giving and projects in Newry.
The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland works with other charitable bodies to help manage funds and projects.
It will manage the foundation's donations for community projects and organisations in Newry.