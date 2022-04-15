Londonderry: Walled City Passion 'reimagines' Easter story
- Published
A contemporary reimagining of the Easter story is being staged on Londonderry's historic walls.
The Walled City Passion is an "exciting and dynamic" retelling of the last hours of the life of Jesus.
The multi-platform drama explores how a violent incident at a peace festival in Derry threatens to throw not just the city, but the world, into turmoil.
It combines live performances, music and drama and will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer and on RTÉ.
The Passion opened on Thursday afternoon and is being performed twice daily over the Easter holidays.
"It's a big show, a massive project but one we are very excited about," director Paul McKay told BBC Radio Foyle.
The Irish Film and Television Academy Awards winning director added: "The idea is that the events of the Passion take place and become a live news incident.
"The prism is it is told like a live rolling news show, the Easter Story told to a modern-day audience".
Mr McKay said RTÉ and BBC coverage of the event will also provide an amazing opportunity to showcase the city to a national and international audience.
The performances that are taking place on Derry's Walls will be in front of a live audience and broadcast on a big screens in Guildhall Square.
'Out of its comfort zone'
Walled City Passion is the brainchild of Church of Ireland Archdeacon Robert Miller, and written by Derry playwright, Jonathan Burgess.
Mr Burgess said Walled City Passion began as a conversation between himself and Archdeacon Miller two years ago about how they could tell the well known story, but to a new audience.
"Robert wanted to take the Easter story and take it kind of out of its comfort zone," Mr Burgess told BBC Radio Foyle.
"When you start talking about Jesus and religion some people may start reeling in with their stereotypes and they start dismissing it before they've even engaged with it.
"Robert wanted to create a story that people can engage with, which is a modern-day story in this world that we all live in and we look at how the situation becomes manipulated and changed through say social media and television."
'Economic driver for the city'
Archdeacon Miller said as well as retelling the story of Jesus, the Passion could "be an economic driver for the city and region".
"It's a way of supporting our local arts sector who've struggled through two years of the [Covid-19] pandemic," he added.
The performances are running from until 16 April and organisers have said there will also be an array of family-friendly activities also on offer from 11:30 to 18:30 BST.
Today's 16:30 performance is being streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ will also air a one-hour special of the event at 10:30 on Easter Sunday night.