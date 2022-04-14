NI election 2022: Deadline to register to vote to pass later
People who want to vote in next month's Northern Ireland Assembly election but have yet to register have until just before midnight to apply.
The deadline for applying to register to vote passes at 11:59 BST on Thursday. You can register online via the gov.uk website.
The assembly election is being held on Thursday 5 May across 18 constituencies.
Two hundred and thirty-nine candidates are standing; 90 will be elected.
Ballots are cast using the single transferable vote (STV) method, in which voters rank candidates in order of preference and are able to vote for as many or as few candidates as they like.
To vote, you must be aged over 18 and be either a British, Irish qualifying Commonwealth or EU citizen.
You must also be resident at an address in the area you want to vote in and not be legally excluded from voting.
