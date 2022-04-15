Carrick-a-Rede staffing issues industry-wide, says National Trust
Staffing issues which have prevented the reopening of a popular tourist attraction on the north coast are industry-wide, according to the National Trust.
The Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge will not be accessible to visitors over Easter.
This is due to difficulties in filling vacancies in time.
It has been closed to tourists since the beginning of the pandemic and has not reopened despite lockdown restrictions being lifted.
National Trust Operations Manager Alastair Walker said: "The whole tourism and hospitality industry has been hit.
"I believe people have found other opportunities during lockdowns and it's up to us to attract them back."
A recruitment process is currently under way, but Mr Walker said it would be "too challenging" to have positions filled in time for Easter.
The National Trust hopes to be able to reopen the bridge as soon as possible.
Less than five miles away in Ballycastle, County Antrim, the owners of a pub in the town have said they are also experiencing recruitment issues.
'Sharp drop' in hospitality enrolments
McCafferty Group Manager Philip Ward said staff from their other bars in Donegal have had to cover shifts in Ballycastle.
"We've been here for just under 12 months now and from the get-go, it's been a problem in the area.
"We're trying to recruit people in all aspects, from chefs, to bar staff and waiting staff. It's been a huge hindrance."
Mr Ward says a lot of experienced people left the sector during the pandemic and have not returned.
"There's been a sharp drop in the number of people going to catering colleges and hospitality management.
"Premises like ourselves have to identify someone who wants to have it as a career and help develop them," he said.