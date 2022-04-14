NI election 2022: Who should I vote for? Compare party policies
- Published
Political parties in Northern Ireland are campaigning ahead of the assembly election on 5 May.
To help you decide who you might vote for, use this policy guide to compare where the parties stand on the key issues.
More policies will be added and updated as parties release their manifestos.
What are the parties promising you?
Party policies
-
Democratic Unionist Party
-
Top priorities
- Fix the NHS
- Remove the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Maintain Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom
-
Cost of living
- Deliver 30 hours of free childcare each week
- An energy support payment to support hard-pressed families
- A windfall tax on energy firms
-
Health
- Invest an extra £1bn to cut waiting lists in partnership with the private sector
- An additional 750,000 hospital assessments and procedures
- Implement the reforms of the Bengoa Report
-
Economy
- Create 5,000 new tech jobs
- Ensure everyone in Northern Ireland has access to fibre broadband
- Make tourism a £5bn industry
-
Education
- Build more schools in the next five years
- Modernise the curriculum for the 21st century workplace
- Introduce a cap on school uniform costs
-
Border poll
- Northern Ireland should remain a part of the United Kingdom
-
NI Protocol
- The Protocol must be replaced by arrangements that restore Northern Ireland's place within the UK internal market
- Any new arrangements must be able to command the support of unionists as well as nationalists
- Any new arrangements are to be judged against party's seven tests to determine whether they respect Northern Ireland's position as part of the UK
-
Climate
- Make "going green" affordable for homes
-
Roads & rail
- Roads and rail policies will be added as they are announced
-
Policing & justice
- Oppose an amnesty for Troubles-related offences
-
Culture
- Culture policies will be added as they are announced
-
Agriculture
- Agriculture policies will be added as they are announced
-
-
Sinn Féin
-
Top priorities
- Tackle the rising cost of living
- Support Irish unity
-
Cost of living
- Extend the £200 home heating payment
- A reduced VAT rate for hospitality businesses and the reinstatement of the red diesel rebate for firms using plant machinery and industrial equipment
-
Health
- An additional £1bn investment in the health service over the next three years
- Accelerate the rollout of primary care multidisciplinary teams in GP practices
-
Economy
- Make the executive a living wage employer, seek devolution of minimum wage powers and ensure private sector employers pay the real living wage
- An additional rates holiday for businesses to protect jobs
-
Education
- Education policies will be added as they are announced
-
Border poll
- Support Irish unity
-
NI Protocol
- The Northern Ireland Protocol has "no credible alternative" and must remain and be implemented
-
Climate
- A just transition - while confronting the climate crisis we must reshape our economy to create a more democratic, equal and sustainable society
- Ensure equality between rural and urban areas during the transition
- All-Ireland cooperaton to ensure maximum efficiency gains and the most appropriate use of resources
-
Roads & rail
- Roads and rail policies will be added as they are announced
-
Policing & justice
- Oppose an amnesty for Troubles-related offences
-
Culture
- Implementation of an Irish language act
-
Agriculture
- A payment for farmers to help with rising feed and fertiliser costs
-
-
Social Democratic and Labour Party
-
Top priorities
- Top priorities will be added as they are announced
-
Cost of living
- Pass emergency legislation to free up £300m in Stormont's bank accounts, to help people struggling with rising costs
- A £200 payment to all households and extend the £100 emergency fuel payment scheme
- Reduce the cap on energy market profits and ensure savings are passed to consumers
-
Health
- Support the implementation of the reforms in the Bengoa Report
- Appropriate, community-based provision for mental ill health
- Enhanced dual diagnosis and services from people who have mental ill health or addiction issues
-
Economy
- Support city deals
- Scrap air passenger duty and push Westminster to reduce VAT on tourism and hospitality services
-
Education
- More funding for third level institutions and the expansion of the Ulster University Magee campus to 10,000 student places
- An end to academic selection for post-primary education
- Modernisation of the school curriculum including computer coding and modern languages from primary school onwards
-
Border poll
- Support Irish unity
- Party's New Ireland Commission will seek to engage with people across the island about the future
-
NI Protocol
- The Northern Ireland Protocol should remain
- Support for practical solution to issues such as those around medicines, chilled-meat grace periods and the movement of animals
-
Climate
- Investment in zero-carbon public transport, cycle lanes and more electric vehicle charging points
- Measures to tackle climate change must not disproportionately affect poorer people
- Ensure planning policy respects and nurtures local habitats to protect our ecosystem
-
Roads & rail
- Investment in zero-carbon public transport, cycle lanes and more electric vehicle charging points
-
Policing & justice
- Introduce clear timelines for bringing a case to court
- Increase resources for the Police Service of Northern Ireland
- Oppose an amnesty for Troubles-related offences
-
Culture
- Deliver an Irish language act and the other cultural commitments in the New Decade, New Approach deal
-
Agriculture
- Ensure the maintenance of EU standards, including on animal welfare
- A farming sector fit for the future which supports profitable, productive farming and which also directly tackles the climate crisis
-
-
Ulster Unionist Party
-
Top priorities
- Support and rebuild the health service
- Secure common sense alternatives to the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Maintain Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom
-
Cost of living
- Establish a fuel poverty task force
- Expand the Warm Homes Discount to Northern Ireland - a sum of money credited to an individual's electricity or gas account
- Call on Westminster to lower fuel duty for all, with additional rebate for "essential" users
-
Health
- Support and properly incentivise the move towards a genuine seven-day-a-week health service
- Increase funding for child and adolescent mental health services to a minimum of 10% and create a single mental health trust
- Protect and enhance cancer services, including implementing the 10-year cancer strategy
-
Economy
- Support city deals/growth deals
- Set up a Job Skills Fund to ensure proper funding of job skills, apprenticeships and life-long learning
- Establish a "Freeport Northern Ireland" to include all ports and airports in Northern Ireland
-
Education
- Establish a single education system through the existing "controlled" education sector
- Support special educational needs by actively supporting well-informed proposals
- Give a greater emphasis to mental health services provision
-
Border poll
- Northern Ireland should remain a part of the United Kingdom
-
NI Protocol
- Oppose the Protocol and find common sense alternatives
- Medicines must be immediately removed from the scope of the Protocol
- Ensure there are no checks on goods traveling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland that are staying in NI
-
Climate
- Target an 82% or better reduction in greenhouse gases by 2050
- Boost cycling by implementing the strategic plan for greenways and developing and improving urban and rural greenways and cycle routes
- Plant more of the right trees in the right places and protect existing woods and trees to capture carbon and help wildlife
-
Roads & rail
- Expediate the A1 junctions and York Street interchange scheme, explore further options for the A5 and extend Glider services to north Belfast
- Complete construction of nearly 3,000 unfinished and unadopted roads
- Rapidly expand the electric vehicle charging network
-
Policing & justice
- Bring police numbers up to 7,500 by recruiting 500 more officers over the next three years on top of normal recruitment
- Speed up the courts and press for stronger sentences, especially for habitual violent re-offenders
- Oppose an amnesty for Troubles-related offences
-
Culture
- Prioritise the establishment of sub-regional sports stadia
-
Agriculture
- Develop a productive, progressive agriculture and fishing industry
- Support the production of high-quality food while transitioning to a net zero carbon society
- Invest in science, technology and training to give farmers the tools to become more efficient and sustainable
-
-
Alliance Party
-
Top priorities
- Fix our "broken" health service, tackle waiting lists and invest in mental health and preventative services
- Ensure our children are no longer educated apart and deliver a better future for our young people
- Tackle the cost of living crisis by delivering our Green New Deal, which would create 50,000 sustainable new jobs, improve energy efficiency and address climate change
-
Cost of living
- Deliver a home heating support grant voucher scheme targeted at low-income households
- Introduce a £20-a-week child payment to protect children already vulnerable to poverty
- Push Westminster to uplift benefits in line with the real rate of inflation
-
Health
- Implement the reforms of the Bengoa Report to transform the healthcare system and tackle waiting lists
- Invest in mental health, including a fully-funded 10 year mental health strategy and separate emergency provision for those in mental health crisis
- Focus on early intervention and prevention, such as addressing deprivation which leads to illness and disease, introducing cost-effective screening, and adopting a harm-reduction model in the treatment of alcohol and drug misuse
-
Economy
- Transition to a green economy and create more than 50,000 secure green jobs
- Invest in skills by delivering the new Skills Strategy for Northern Ireland to address upskilling and retraining opportunities in the green economy
- Create a universal, affordable childcare scheme, with fully funded hours paid directly to providers
-
Education
- Support for integrated education
- Oppose academic selection for post-primary transfer
- Secure evidence-based, inclusive relationship and sexuality education in schools
-
Border poll
- Continue to be defined by distinct vision and values rather than by the constitutional question
- Prioritise a shared and united community
- Support principle of consent via the Good Friday Agreement
-
NI Protocol
- Negotiate a comprehensive UK-EU Veterinary Agreement, with flexibilities on movement of goods
- Promote Northern Ireland's dual market access to GB and the EU
- Seek direct representation for Northern Ireland on UK-EU bodies
-
Climate
- Deliver zero-carbon public transport with better routes and cheaper fares for disabled people and young people
- Ban current and future fossil fuel exploration including fracking
- Retrofit all social housing and provide grants to retrofit privately owned homes
-
Roads & rail
- Provide interest-free loans for electric vehicles and accelerated installation of charging points
- Develop a modern, all-Ireland rail network through a new five-year plan for rail investment
- Create an independent infrastructure commission with a 30-year vision to prioritise, report on and drive the delivery of infrastructure projects
-
Policing & justice
- Strengthen legislation on hate crime through a new Hate Crime Bill
- Reform sentencing laws
- Deliver the remaining Gillen Review recommendations
-
Culture
- Commission an arts funding review
- Deliver outstanding regional and sub-regional football stadia funding
- Recognise and support the development of British and Irish Sign Languages
-
Agriculture
- Promote market access for Northern Ireland produce
- Expand the Environmental Farming Scheme to promote habitat restoration, including linking areas of high value with wildlife corridors
- Introduce carbon audits for farms to support farmers to embrace environmentally beneficial farming practices
-
-
Green Party
-
Top priorities
- Take all steps possible to tackle the climate emergency
- Secure long-term investment and reform of healthcare services
- Tackle the cost of living crisis by introducing rent controls and increasing the minimum wage
-
Cost of living
- Introduce rent controls and strengthen renters’ rights
- Support the reintroduction of the Universal Credit uplift
- Introduce a properly calculated living wage, as outlined by the Living Wage Foundation
-
Health
- Oppose cuts to frontline health services, ensuring that all health service staff have fair pay and working conditions
- Increase investment in mental health services
- Support the full commissioning of abortion services
-
Economy
- Invest in renewables and create well-paid green jobs
- Fast-track apprenticeship programmes to train the workers required to adequately retrofit our housing stock
- Introduce a full childcare strategy that will meet the needs of working parents
-
Education
- End academic selection for post-primary education
- Ensure that all children have access to integrated education
- Increase investment in early years education
-
Border poll
- Border poll policies will be added as they are announced
-
NI Protocol
- Support the Northern Ireland Protocol - ensure that Northern Ireland maximises every opportunity from its unique position following the UK’s exit from the EU
- Support negotiations between the UK government and the EU to iron out technicalities with the Protocol
-
Climate
- Achieve the net zero emissions targets in the Climate Change Bill
- Establish an independent Environmental Protection Agency responsible for monitoring the state of the natural environment and for enforcing environmental law
- Ban all types of fossil fuel extraction and cease the granting of exploration licences including those for precious metals
-
Roads & rail
- Invest in and expand cycling infrastructure
- Expand public transport, especially in rural areas, and explore reopening railway connections to ensure that towns and cities are adequately serviced and connected to each other
-
Policing & justice
- Introduce a robust and funded strategy to tackle violence against women and girls and seek to change legislation in line with the Gillen Review recommendations
- Support the decriminalisation and regulation of recreational drugs
- Oppose any attempt by the UK government to introduce an amnesty for conflict-related cases
-
Culture
- Commit to multi-annual statutory support and long-term strategic investment for artists and the arts sector at both local and executive level
- Deliver a comprehensive Irish language act, including a strategy for the preservation and growth of the Irish language
- Support public ownership and regeneration of historical buildings, using them for arts, culture and tourism
-
Agriculture
- Move towards a sustainable model of food production that protects the environment and improves animal welfare
- Ensure farmers are financially supported as we move to net zero, through the Just Transition Fund for Agriculture established by the Climate Change Bill
- Support farm payment criteria which incentivise small farmers, environmental protection, emission reductions, and animal welfare and rewards public goods such as rewilding and peatland restoration
-
-
Traditional Unionist Voice
-
Top priorities
- Abolish the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Maintain Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom
- Defend the NHS
-
Cost of living
- Ensure Stormont cuts waste and abandons plans for an Irish language act
- Scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol which is driving up prices
- By scrapping the Protocol, free Northern Ireland from the EU VAT regime and reduce VAT on energy bills
-
Health
- The return of a readily accessible GP service
- A loyalty bonus for NHS staff - nursing and medical graduates should have their university tuition paid in full if they are still working in NI five years after graduating
- One hundred more cancer specialist nurses, minmum pricing for alcohol, a new tobacco strategy and the removal of current abortion laws
-
Economy
- Push for the creation of an InterTrade UK body to promote free trade and business within the whole UK
- Oppose legislation which could see vast reductions to the agri food sector in the name of environmentalism
- Highlight the economic benefits of Northern Ireland remaining in the UK, such as UK-wide Covid support schemes
-
Education
- An evidence-based curriculum overhaul, investment in teacher training and fair pay
- Commitment to academic selection and a culture of celebration of hard work and achievement across all aspects of school life
- Addressing the "cold house atmosphere" in our universities towards students from a unionist background
-
Border poll
- Northen Ireland should remain part of the United Kingdom
-
NI Protocol
- Abolish the Northern Ireland Protocol
-
Climate
- We should act responsibly as custodians of the environment to pass it on to future generations
- Provide more electric vehicle charging points, promote viable green energy projects and support the development of hydrogen buses by Wrightbus
- There must not be a rush to embrace any policy which gives the impression of being green
-
Roads & rail
- More expenditure on the road network, particularly rural roads and fixing potholes and upgrading the A75
- Support for major infrastructure projects such as the Enniskillen bypass, A1 upgrade and a rail link to Belfast International Airport
- The rationalisation of bus lane hours to ensure they do not operate outside peak periods to assist the flow of traffic
-
Policing & justice
- Recruit more police officers to bring the total number to 7,500 and oppose any return to 50/50 recruitment
- Defend the proud record of the Royal Ulster Constabulary
- Oppose any amnesty for Troubles-related offences, reject any form of "truth commission" and push for the police to more robustly investigate historic terror offences
-
Culture
- Oppose the introduction of an Irish language act which would lead to "discrimination" against non-Irish speakers
- Ensure that all cultures and traditions in Northern Ireland are celebrated with special treatment for none
-
Agriculture
- Ensure agriculture is not jeopardised nor food production reduced by as a result of pursuing climate-related policies
- Fishing must experience and enjoy the benefits of being outside the EU's Common Fisheries Policy
-
-
People Before Profit
-
Top priorities
- Top priorities will be added as they are announced
-
Cost of living
- Every household to receive £1,000 to help mitigate rising energy prices
- The assembly should use its powers to lift workers' wages
- Call for a price cap to be imposed on energy companies to stop prices continuing to rise
-
Health
- Health policies will be added as they are announced
-
Economy
- Economic policies will be added as they are announced
-
Education
- Education policies will be added as they are announced
-
Border poll
- Support the unification of Ireland as a socialist republic
-
NI Protocol
- Reject DUP moves to use a debate over the Protocol for sectarian electioneering
- Reject the creation of a hard border, customs posts or immigration checks on the island of Ireland
- Reject moves to weaken economic links between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland
-
Climate
- Climate policies will be added as they are announced
-
Roads & rail
- Free public transport to end the dependency on cars
- Improve priority for cyclists over other forms of traffic in urban areas
- Expand suburban rail services
-
Policing & justice
- Oppose an amnesty for Troubles-related offences
-
Culture
- Introduce an Irish language act
-
Agriculture
- Agriculture policies will be added as they are announced
-
-
Aontú
-
Top priorities
- Top priorities will be added as they are announced
-
Cost of living
- Cost of living policies will be added as they are announced
-
Health
- Make abortion illegal
-
Economy
- Immediately begin building an all-Ireland economy
- Devolution of more economic powers from Westminster to Stormont
- Scrap zero hours contracts
-
Education
- Irish medium education from pre-school to postgraduate should be available to all
-
Border poll
- Support Irish unity
- Make practical preparations for unity as soon as possible
-
NI Protocol
- Support the Northern Ireland Protocol
-
Climate
- Improve the energy efficiency of residential and commercial buildings
- Involve communities more with the production and distribution of renewable energy
-
Roads & rail
- Increase electrification of the public transport network
- Increase the number of safe walking and cycling routes
-
Policing & justice
- Policing and justice policies will be added as they are announced
-
Culture
- Implementation of an Irish language act
-
Agriculture
- Replace the payments from the EU's common agricultural policy
- Help farmers to produce small scale wind and solar energy and bio digestion
- Root out unfair trading practices in the food-supply chain that allow factories and large multiples to abuse their buyer power
-
