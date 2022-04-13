Londonderry: 'No paramilitary-style clothing' at Easter republican parade
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
An Easter parade in Londonderry linked with dissident republicans must not involve participants in paramilitary-style clothing, the Parades Commission has stated in a ruling.
A number of objections to next Monday's parade had been received, as the date coincides with the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee.
The commission has no legal power to ban marches.
However, it has imposed a number of conditions on the parade.
They include banning the display of symbols or banners relating to proscribed organisations.
The parade has been planned by the National Republican Commemoration Committee, which organises events on behalf of the anti-agreement republican party, Saoradh.
The organisation shot dead 29-year-old Ms McKee, as she observed rioting in the city's Creggan area on 18 April 2019,
In its ruling, the commission stated objectors had said the parade is "an insult" to Ms McKee's family.
Those against the event also alleged that "a number of high-profile members of the organising body are implicated in Lyra's murder".
The commission has been told that up to 2,000 people are due to participate in the march.
It stated that the route had been modified by the organisers to avoid the location of the murder and that for "the first time in years", notification of the event had been submitted in compliance with the law.
Community representatives who have liaised with organisers "are of the view this will facilitate a sensitive policing operation".
In setting out a number of conditions, the commission said it recognised "the extreme sensitivity and pain of this day for all Lyra's family and the wider community".
It did not alter the parade route, which begins at Westland Street and goes to and from the City Cemetery.
It said no paramilitary-style clothing is to be worn at any time and that the marching "should be dignified".
Three bands are also due to take part in the event.