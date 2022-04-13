Belfast to Bangor commuter pilot ferry set to sail by 2024
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
A commuter ferry service between Bangor and Belfast is planned to be operating by 2024.
It is part of the Belfast Maritime Consortium project to develop a zero carbon emission ferry.
The ferries will be powered by an electric propulsion system being developed by Artemis Technologies.
Condor Ferries, which runs a number of commercial ferry routes between the Channel Islands, mainland GB and France, will operate the service.
The pilot service will run from Bangor Marina to Belfast's Titanic Quarter with an expected journey time of around 30 minutes.
Dr Iain Percy, chief executive and founder of Artemis Technologies, said the participation of Condor Ferries was "a hugely significant endorsement".
"This marks another milestone on our journey towards leading the decarbonisation of maritime," he added.
John Napton, Condor Ferries' chief executive said: "We are always looking to the future, and this includes exploring ways of reducing our carbon emissions.
"As an experienced commercial ferry company, we are therefore happy to join the consortium and help to develop this concept into an operational mode of transport".
The Belfast Maritime Consortium is a 14-member syndicate which has brought together a range of industry, academia and public bodies.