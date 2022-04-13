NI election 2022: 41 poster incidents reported to police
By Luke Sproule & Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI
- Published
Forty-one incidents relating to election posters being damaged, removed or destroyed have been reported in the past month, police have said.
Candidates from many parties have experienced issues with election campaign material.
Police said they were investigating all the incidents thoroughly.
Officers are also treating an attack on SDLP Belfast South candidate Elsie Trainor on Monday as a hate crime.
Ms Trainor, who is one of two SDLP candidates in Belfast South, told the Belfast Telegraph she followed two youths after she saw them removing her election posters.
Ms Trainor said while she followed them, one of the youths assaulted her and the other tried to grab her mobile phone as she filmed them.
It is the latest in a series of incidents targeting election campaigns.
On Monday, Sinn Féin Upper Bann candidate John O'Dowd said a "gang of masked men" had taken down his party's posters in Portadown, County Armagh.
There have also been reports of Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Alliance Party and Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) posters being torn down or defaced.
'Polarisation wrecking our present and future'
Ms Trainor tweeted that she had chased the men through Ormeau Park on Monday evening as she wanted police to know which exit to lift them from.
"They assaulted me and after that tried to rob my phone," she said.
"We need common ground politics here. We need to not fail these thugs as much as anyone else.
"Polarisation is wrecking our present and future".
She told the Belfast Telegraph she was pushed against a fence and subjected to sectarian abuse.
Ch Supt Nigel Goddard described one of the suspects as about 18, 5ft 8in and dressed in a light grey jacket.
He said the other was about the same age, 5ft 10in and wearing a dark grey jacket with its hood up, black-framed glasses and a face mask.
He called for anyone with information, dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact the police.
The 41 incidents of damage reported to police were during the period 22 March to 11 April.
Ch Supt Godard added that police wanted anyone who saw posters being stolen or damaged to contact them immediately and added that officers had offered safety training to candidates.
"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming Northern Ireland Assembly election free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality," he said.
"We are investigating thoroughly the incidents which have been reported to us, including the removal and destruction of election posters, and any identified suspects will be liable to prosecution.
'Utterly deplorable'
Ms Trainor's party leader Colum Eastwood said he was worried by the "tone" of the election campaign.
"All political leaders need to think about whether they are showing leadership or adding to the problem," he said.
UUP leader Doug Beattie called the incident "absolutely awful".
"These posters are just not worth the (aggression) each election," he tweeted. "There must be a better way."
On Friday a poster of Mr Beattie with a noose around his neck was left in Lurgan, County Armagh, ahead of a rally opposing the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The incident was widely condemned.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he "utterly deplored" what happened to Ms Trainor.
"I think this was absolutely pathetic that anyone would do this to a young person who is prepared to step up very courageously and put themselves before the electorate," he said.
Sir Jeffrey added that the DUP had also had posters removed and that some of its candidates had faced abuse online and on the streets.
TUV Lagan Valley candidate Loran Smyth has also complained to the police about her posters being removed.
She said: "What I do not accept is that some people would seek to interfere with the democratic process".
The candidates standing in Belfast South are:
Claire Bailey - Green Party
Paula Bradshaw - Alliance Party
Andrew Girvin - Traditional Unionist Voice
Deirdre Hargey - Sinn Féin
Paddy Lynn - The Workers Party
Luke McCann - Aontú
Stephen McCarthy - Ulster Unionist Party
Neil Moore - Socialist Party
Elly Odhiambo - Independent
Kate Nicholl - Alliance Party
Matthew O'Toole - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Edwin Poots - Democratic Unionist Party
Sipho Sibanda - People Before Profit
Elsie Trainor - Social Democratic and Labour Party
