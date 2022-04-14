Northern Ireland's Easter pub opening hours going late under new laws
- Published
Pubs and clubs in Northern Ireland will be able to stay open for longer this Easter weekend for the first time under new licensing laws.
Previous restrictions allowed venues to serve alcohol between 17:00 and 23:00 on Good Friday; until midnight on Easter Thursday and Easter Saturday; and 22:00 on Easter Sunday.
They can now operate as normal during Easter.
The legislation, which came into effect in October 2021, allows those with a late licence to sell alcohol until 01:00 or, for those allowed to stay open additional permitted hours, until 02:00.
Nine years in the making, it was the first major change to Northern Ireland's licensing laws since 1996 and has been described as the biggest change to the laws in a generation.
The Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Bill brought many of Northern Ireland's rules around alcohol sales into line with the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
Colin Neill, from Hospitality Ulster, the body which represents the industry in Northern Ireland, said bars and restaurants had been looking forward to this Easter "for years".
He said the legislation had been a "shot in the arm for the entire hospitality industry as it emerges from a protracted period of pandemic closure".
"Previous research showed the sector lost millions of pounds during the Easter period under the previous legislative regime," he added.
'Restrictive laws of the past'
He said the new laws would mean customers and tourists can "enjoy a glass of wine with lunch on Good Friday, or a late night out over the long weekend across Northern Ireland".
"In years gone by, business owners have been at their wits end having to stay closed and shut early, losing millions in trade due to the restrictive laws of the past," he said.
"Following years of campaigning, it is a real boost for the sector to be able to bring families and friends together over a meal and a pint during the Easter holiday period."
Barry McDaid, who manages Pyke and Pommes restaurant in Londonderry, welcomed the changes to what he said were "archaic laws".
"I think it is long, long overdue and it's good to see some change at last," Mr McDaid told BBC Radio Foyle.
"Working in bars years ago there were always queues outside the door from one o'clock when we didn't even open until three.
"People wanted to come in to sit down for a beer because it was the Easter weekend and most people are off on their holidays."
Mr McDaid said he would often find himself having to explain to tourists in Derry why they were unable to have a drink until a certain time during the Easter holidays.
"They couldn't really understand when you tried to explain to them what the old law was and that they couldn't have a drink before this time.
"Whereas everywhere else in Europe you could have a drink practically 24/7."
Mr McDaid said there may be a few disgruntled bar staff in the city who were hoping for shorter working days, but said the majority of his staff have welcomed the changes.