Coalisland: Firefighters tackling blaze in Main Street
- Published
Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a two-storey building in Coalisland, County Tyrone.
The Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they received a report of a fire in Main Street at about 14:20 GMT on Tuesday.
Two pumping appliances from Dungannon Fire Station and two aerial appliances, one from Cookstown and one from Portadown, are currently at the scene.
A section of the street has been closed off as crews deal with the incident.