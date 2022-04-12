Covid-19: NI unemployment rates back to pre-pandemic levels
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
The unemployment rate in Northern Ireland fell back to its pre-pandemic level at the start of this year, official figures suggest.
The rate in the period December-February was 2.5%, a significant fall of 1 percentage point over the year and 0.6 percentage points over the quarter.
It is just slightly above the all-time low of 2.3% recorded in 2019.
Other figures also suggest that the jobs market continued to recover in the first quarter of 2022.
HMRC figures suggest 775,000 people were on company payrolls in March, a 0.1% increase on February and 4.8% than March 2021.
That is the 10th consecutive month that employee numbers have been above pre-Covid levels.
However, the recovery is not complete. Total hours worked, self employment and the overall employment rate are still below pre-pandemic levels.