Lurgan: Two men injured in separate stabbings
Two men have been injured in stabbings in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Police said a man in his 40s had been stabbed at Union Street and a man in his 20s stabbed at Windsor Avenue.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received two 999 calls at 20:23 BST and 20:36 and dispatched a crew to each scene.
Both men were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.
A 19-year-old man was later arrested in the area of Lurgan Park and is being questioned on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.