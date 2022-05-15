NI education: The teenagers hitting exam halls for the first time
By Amy Stewart
BBC News NI
- Published
Most pupils sitting their A-levels or BTECs are old hands by the time those last set of school exams roll around.
But for those sitting them in 2022 - whose GCSEs and AS-levels were affected by Covid - formal exams are a new experience.
In 2020, exams were replaced with Centre-Assessed Grades (CAGs) after a period of uncertainty for pupils and teachers, and in 2021 Centre Determined Grades (CDGs) were used.
That meant schools calculated grades for their pupils based on things like classwork, homework, in-class tests and coursework.
BBC News NI caught up with some pupils to find out how they're feeling and also spoke to an assistant principal who hopes exam boards will take into account the immense challenge it has been preparing pupils for the summer series.
'More constant stress'
Luke McDowell,18, who is studying geography, PE and accountancy, is hoping to go to Manchester to study accountancy.
For Luke, who attends Ballyclare High School, County Antrim, cancelled GCSEs came as somewhat of a relief and he was satisfied with his predicted grades.
"Maybe if I'd sat the exam, I could have done better, but all in all I was happy," he told BBC News NI.
However, he said his AS year was more stressful.
"With every class test you just didn't know if it would count towards your overall grade."
He said it meant more constant stress rather than "just the last few months of term".
Pupils spent much of the past few years remote learning.
Most schools were shut for five months from the first lockdown in March 2020, and from January 2021, returning to school in April that year.
"I don't think the best way to learn is from home," Luke said.
As well as studying, sixth form is often a time for socialising and for Luke he felt it was something he missed.
"The last two years are supposed to be the best, but last year I was only in school for four months and really I didn't really get that experience."
How does he feel about A-Levels?
"I'm nervous because it's my first exam. I don't know if the exam boards will mark papers harder than my teachers or easier.
"I just have to keep working and try my best - that's all I can do," he said.
'Bit daunting'
Cerys O'Neill, 18, from Creggan, is hoping to study physiotherapy at Ulster University.
She's doing A-levels in History, Life and Health Science and a BTEC in Sport at St Pius X College in Magherafelt, County Londonderry.
For Cerys, her BTEC is all coursework so she has exams in two subjects.
Looking back to 2020 "it was a relief not to do exams because of the stress and anxiety that they bring," she said.
However, she added that it also got her out of a "mojo" of sitting a formal test under exam conditions and exam invigilators.
"The centre assessed grades were across the year and it was all very hard to know what your grades were going to be," she said.
While, like Luke, it was a relief not to have to sit exams she finds the prospect of the exam process a bit daunting.
"It is a bit nerve wrecking because I haven't sat a proper exam in a hall with official exams - the environment and exam conditions are more what I am worried about.
"The teachers are still going on as normal - giving us extra help, which is great," she added.
'Uncertainty crept in'
On top on doing his A-levels, Lucas Todd, 18, is a head prefect at Carrickfergus Academy, County Antrim.
He is enjoying studying History, English Literature and Politics and is hoping to go to Queens University Belfast to study History with Politics.
He said having the social element of school back this year has been "great".
"When GCSEs were cancelled I think we were all of relieved in a way. But then, of course, very quickly, the uncertainty crept in," he said.
"You thought - How am I gonna get my grades? Am I going to get back for A level - it was predicted grades back in fifth year so there was the, 'have I done enough work up until that point?'.
"This year I think is, perhaps, worse because we haven't had formal exams at all," he added.
"When you revise you wonder if you're doing enough?
"There are nerves every year coming into May and June but this year it's the unknown of doing official exams for the first time - but I think we will all be ok," he said.
'A different type of pressure'
As an assistant principal for the post-16 age group in a rural County Down grammar school, Linda McMenamin understands the pressure.
While the past two years have been challenging, Ms McMenamin, from Assumption Grammar School, Ballynahinch, said she does not think the impact on schools was understood by government bodies.
"The pandemic has impacted on the wellbeing of our pupils and without doubt more pupils are experiencing anxiety and stress as a result," she said.
"I think they are happy to be in school as it offers security and familiarity, and a return to some sort of normality.
"Many, including our Year 14 pupils, are sitting exams with little experience of the process.
"Anecdotally, the pupils are telling me they want to sit formal exams, although understandably there is some trepidation.
"I am glad exams are back. I only hope the exam boards take into account the immense challenge it has been to schools and families in preparing the pupils for the summer series."
Schools in Northern Ireland use CCEA and a number of English and Welsh exam boards.
A Department of Education spokesperson told the BBC that the impact of the disruption faced by learners during the pandemic would be reflected in the awarding and grading of CCEA qualifications in 2022.
They added that for the majority of CCEA's GCSE, AS and A-level qualifications one unit of assessment may be omitted.
"This significantly reduces the overall number of exams students are required to sit. CCEA will ensure that examiner judgement is at the centre of the awarding process and takes account of the significant disruption that young people have encountered.
"Through this approach, student interests will be protected and comparability across qualifications will be maintained."