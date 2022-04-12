NI election 2022: Deadline to apply for postal/proxy vote
The deadline for applying to vote by post or proxy in next month's Northern Ireland Assembly election is 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
Those applying must complete an application form specifying the reason why they cannot go in person to vote at a polling station.
Acceptable reasons are disability, employment or education.
The assembly election is being held on Thursday 5 May across 18 constituencies.
Two hundred and thirty-nine candidates are standing, of whom 90 will be elected.
