Altnagelvin Hospital: Patient waits four days in ED for bed in hospital
A patient at Altnagelvin Hospital's emergency department (ED) has been waiting four days for an inpatient bed, a doctor has said.
Dr Sandy Nelson said there were 84 people in the ED with 34 waiting for a bed at 15:00 BST on Monday.
He said the Londonderry hospital's ED is under "extraordinary pressure" having reached 100% capacity.
The consultant in emergency medicine posted about the situation in a video message on Twitter.
"I've got patients sitting on corridors in chairs for 24 hours before we can physically put them in a bed for them to have a lie down," he said.
"In these circumstances we're all under extreme pressure."
Dr Nelson pleaded with people to "only attend if it is an emergency" due to the ongoing pressures.
"We will see patients with true medical emergencies and psychological emergencies as soon as we can," he said.
He asked for people to come alone to the emergency department if they are able to do so.
Dr Nelson also pleaded for those attending to be courteous to staff and give them the "respect they deserve" as they deal with a backlog of patients.
"We are currently under extraordinary pressure and I would ask for your help and patience at this time," he said.
The ongoing pressures facing the health service have been under increased scrutiny in recent weeks, with some people reporting long waits for ambulances.
Last week, it was revealed that ambulance delays could have been a contributing factor in the deaths of 14 people in Northern Ireland in the past year.