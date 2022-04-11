Covid-19: Three Covid-related deaths and 632 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,367.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 632 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, down from 562 cases on Sunday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health has said it was "extremely important" though that people report their LFT test result if positive.
The Department of Health dashboard is due to be be updated again on Tuesday.
On Monday, 438 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 3 people in ICU.
Last updated 11 April at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,767,535 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 1,425,285 people had had their first dose and 1,334,120 have had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,664 third doses have been administered.
A total of 987,466 booster jabs have been administered, as of Monday.
Last updated 11 April at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,081 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Monday.
There are 55 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,863 as of Monday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,845 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
In addition, 3,038 people registered a positive antigen test on Friday.
Last updated 11 April at 14:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,850,365 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,834,127 people have had their first dose and 3,776,088 have had their second dose, while 240,150 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,956,163 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 11 April
Source: Department of Health Ireland.