Pret A Manger to open 20 stores across NI and Republic of Ireland
- Published
Pret A Manger has announced plans to open 20 shops across the island of Ireland in the next decade.
About 500 jobs will be created from the expansion.
The first shop is set to open on Dawson Street in Dublin this summer, creating 25 jobs.
Pret announced last year that it was aiming to double the size of the business within five years, including launching into five new markets by the end of 2023.
The chain has teamed up with Carebrook Partnership Ltd for the development.
Pret's chief executive officer Pano Christou said: "Setting up shop in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland has been our plan for a long time.
"We're thrilled that we're finally able to make it happen."