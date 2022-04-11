Neil Duff: NI darts player's world title is birthday gift for daughter
By Ross McKee
BBC News
- Published
Northern Ireland darts player Neil Duff delivered a double celebration for his daughter Hayley on Sunday night, when he claimed the WDF World Championship.
Duff, 49, collected £50,000 for triumphing in the tournament on Hayley's 18th birthday.
He had predicted earlier in the week he would win the world title as a gift for her.
The Ballyclare joiner, who has worked on building sites since he was 15, said the success was "life-changing".
"I am over the moon and so is Hayley and my wife Erin," he told BBC News NI.
"We are planning a family holiday now, our first proper one since 2016.
"It will be Mexico, as that's where Hayley said she wanted to go.
"I have been working on building sites from the age of 15, that's hopefully the building career finished.
"The £50,000 prize money is massive for me and sets me up for the next 12 months, there is more to be made as world champion with tour events and exhibitions etc.
"The next year could be my retirement fund."
Duff defeated Thibault Tricole of France 6-5 in the final at the Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green, Surrey, bouncing back to secure victory after losing the first two sets.
He was then 5-4 in front, before Tricole levelled again to take it into the final set.
Power of practice
Duff said he felt the extra practice, that sharpened his game heading into the tournament, was decisive.
"In the build-up to the world championship at Frimley Green, I would get up at 05:30 in the morning and focus for an hour on finishing on the dart board before heading to work," he added.
"That was on top of the two and a half hours of practice I do every night on the board when I finish work."
The player known as 'The Duffman' said his success on Sunday night was still sinking in, with congratulations arriving from both home and abroad.
"We have been getting videos and messages sent to us from people across Northern Ireland who were watching the world championship," he said.
"I think Hayley, my daughter, feels like a celebrity.
"I won the Slovak Masters tournament earlier this year, so I was getting messages from there too.
"We ended up back in the bar in the hotel after winning on Sunday and the karaoke got a hammering, although I didn't bother.
"I had a couple of ciders, and once the adrenalin drained off, I went back to my room to reflect and take time to digest all that has happened.
"I hope to be back in Northern Ireland on Wednesday after some exhibition events and then there will be a few more celebrations."