Caterpillar workers in Larne and Belfast strike over pay
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Union members at Caterpillar in Northern Ireland have begun a strike over pay.
Caterpillar, one of the world's largest manufacturers of construction equipment, has facilities in Larne and Belfast.
The Unite union said an "insufficient" pay offer had been tied to the threat of compulsory overtime.
The company said it had negotiated in good faith try by to reach "a fair and balanced final agreement".
Monday's strike is due to last for four days with further stoppages planned for later this month and next month.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the US-based firm could afford a better offer.
A company spokesperson said it was committed to maintaining operations at its facilities throughout the duration of the action.
Union members in NI have voted for strike action at a number of businesses and organisations as they try to secure pay awards which keep pace with surging inflation.
Bus drivers at Translink are due to strike at the end of April.
Unions are calling for a 6% pay rise for bus workers across the region, but claim Translink bosses have refused to budge from their offer of 3%.
Translink said the company had made a pay offer of 3% "plus an enhanced package of conditions that included a 7% increase in weekend and overtime rates along with two extra days holiday".
Last week strike action at Spirit AeroSystems was averted when union members accepted an improved pay offer.