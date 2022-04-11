Ukraine: First advice centre for refugees opens in Belfast
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
The first advice centre for Ukrainians arriving in Northern Ireland will open later in Belfast city centre.
Centres will open later in the week in Newry, County Down, Craigavon, County Armagh and Ballymena, County Antrim.
There is no official figure for the number of Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Northern Ireland since the Russian invasion in February, but it is estimated to be about 300.
The assistance centres will provide advice on a number of areas.
These include:
- Health
- Education
- Benefits
- Employment
- Immigration
- Housing
One of the most recent people to arrive in Belfast was Sofi Ostymchuk, 25, who arrived last week from Kyiv, with her 13-year-old sister.
She told BBC News NI that the advice centres would be a big help.
"You need this supportive environment, where you can just come and get answers to all your questions," said Sofi.
"Without such centres, there is no place where people can get all the help and all the answers."
Sofi has travelled abroad before and speaks fluent English but recognises that many Ukrainians will be in an English-speaking country for the first time.
"The centres are also another way in which we can meet other people from our homeland to have a piece of home here (in Belfast) … and build a little community here, to talk one another, to hug each other , to stay together," she said.
Two schemes have been set up by the UK government to facilitate the arrival of Ukrainians.
Most people have come to Northern Ireland under the family scheme in which refugees stay with relatives already in the UK.
The other scheme, entitled Homes for Ukraine, is for refugees with no existing ties who are housed by people who have offered accommodation.
Across the UK, 12,500 visas have, so far, been issued as part of this scheme, 90 of them to people in Northern Ireland.
The advice centres have been set up by Stormont's executive office.
Locations and opening times
In Belfast, the centre will be based in the Cecil Ward Building, 4-10 Linenhall Street, and will be open from 09:30 BST to 16:00 BST on Monday 11 April and Friday 15 April.
In Newry, the centre will be based in Newry Leisure Centre, 60 Cecil Street, and will be open from 09:30 BST to 16:00 BST on Tuesday 12 April.
In Craigavon, the centre will be based in Brownlow Community Hub, 7 Brownlow Road, and will be open from 09:30 BST to 16:00 BST on Wednesday 13 April
In Ballymena, the centre will be based in The Braid, 1-29 Bridge Street, and will be open from 09:30 BST to 16:00 BST on Thursday 14 April
Those attending the centres are asked to bring ID and details of the scheme with which they registered.