P&O Ferries: Passengers 'in limbo' amid confusion over sailings
By Fiona Murray
BBC News NI
- Published
People hoping to travel on P&O Ferries' Larne-Cairnryan service this week have been expressing frustration at a lack of clarity over sailings.
The European Causeway was held in Larne by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency last month over safety concerns, after P&O sacked 800 of its workers.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, P&O said that it expected the route to resume next week.
But passengers say they have been left confused ahead of the Easter break.
Scott Thomson, who lives in Scotland, is hoping to sail from Cairnryan early on Friday, but says he cannot get clarification from P&O.
He will be travelling with his wife and two-year-old daughter to see his wife's parents in Dublin, for the first time since the Covid pandemic hit in 2020.
"Every day things keep changing, when they are going to be sailing," he told BBC News NI.
"We are supposed to be getting the ferry at eight o'clock ferry on Friday morning. We're travelling down on Thursday night and staying in a hotel but we are not guaranteed to be on that ferry. Everything is up in the air at the moment.
"We are literally in limbo.
"We have no idea if we are going to be sailing on time on Friday or not."
Scott said he phoned the company in March when the ship was detained, to inquire about his trip, but has had difficulty getting information since then.
"It's booked for an early sailing so that we can then drive to Dublin early enough in the day. I'm constantly in touch with them but I never get at straight-forward answer."
Saturday was the first time the vessel had been allowed to sail since it was detained in Larne a fortnight ago but it sailed with limited service.
The company said full services would resume on Sunday but that morning P&O tweeted that the Larne-Cairnryan route was "cancelled until 12/04 for tourist travel but should resume on 13/04".
Andy McLarnen, from Newcastle Upon Tyne, says he has switched to another company because of the confusion.
He tweeted P&O: "Due to the amount of uncertainty I've booked Stena Line for the travel on the 13th and return on 19th will you be refunding me?"
The company told him to email customer services.
Sandra Fyfe tweeted: "We are already booked on Wednesday 13 April at 16:00 hours from Cairnryan to Larne. Is this sailing likely to operate and if not which sailing can we catch as we have wedding to attend on the Thursday morning?"
P&O replied that it would have more information on Monday and would email her.
BBC News NI has contacted the company for a comment.
The confusion over sailings comes amid warnings warnings that members of the RMT union, and other trade unions, would blockade ports when the service resumes.
The detention of the European Causeway came after the company sacked 800 workers across the UK without notice.
The company recruited new staff, but the MCA detained the European Causeway saying it was concerned about "failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training".