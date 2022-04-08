Ukraine war: Four advice centres to open for Ukrainian refugees
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Advice centres for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Northern Ireland are expected to open next week.
Questions have been asked about why they have not opened sooner, with an estimated 300 Ukrainians already in Northern Ireland.
Stormont officials indicated that four assistance centres would soon be set up, including one in Belfast, but none have appeared.
It is understood the first is due to open on Monday.
The four centres will be in:
- Belfast
- Newry
- Craigavon
- Ballymena
Millions of people have been forced to flee Ukraine after Russia invaded in February.
More than 7,000 people in Northern Ireland expressed an interest in the UK's Homes for Ukraine scheme and refugees have started arriving, including a 31-year-old woman who completed a journey from Kyiv to south Belfast on Thursday.
Her host, Alison Clarke, said she was surprised the advice centres to help with health, employment, housing and legal issues have so far not been set up.
She said: "It's just words so far, and until they actually show up behind a desk somewhere and say 'here is your national insurance number, welcome to Northern Ireland', it's all just words."
She said the young Ukrainian woman living with her was keen to start working.
Ms Clarke said: "We just need to legitimise her arrival in Northern Ireland and give her access to the promised services that gives her on paper the right to work, the right to see a doctor… the stuff that everybody else here takes completely for granted and has been promised to these people."
Amnesty International is monitoring the plight of Ukrainian refugees.
Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty's programme director in Northern Ireland, said: "I know because I've received assurances from the head of the civil service that they are working with other statutory and non-statutory agencies, charities and the like here, to put in place arrangements, but we need to do it faster and better. We need to be ready for these people."
Welcome desks have been placed at Northern Ireland airports but many of the arrivals have come through Dublin.
Belfast City Council said it was working with the Executive Office at Stormont to provide services.
A council spokesperson said: "Belfast City Council is fully engaged with the Executive Office (TEO) and other government departments to support the arrival of Ukrainian refugees to the city.
"Officers from the council and TEO are currently working to set up an advice centre for people from Ukraine to access welcome information and signposting assistance as they arrive in Belfast."
Most of the Ukrainians have come to Northern Ireland since the Russian invasion.
Separately, 90 visas have been issued to refugees who say they intend to come to Northern Ireland under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.