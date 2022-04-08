Mark Ponisi: Pair jailed for 'brutal' east Belfast killing
A former couple have been jailed for a "brutal, sustained and vicious attack" which claimed the life of an east Belfast man.
Mark Ponisi, a 52-year-old grandfather, was beaten to death in a flat in east Belfast in January 2018.
A hammer was used in the beating, and a pair of curling tongs were also shoved down his throat.
Patrick James Crymble, 31, and 30-year-old Samantha Brown, were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.
Crymble, of no fixed abode and who the judge said was the primary aggressor, was deemed to be dangerous and was told he will spend a minimum of eight years in prison before he is considered eligible for release.
Brown, who played a secondary role but who "introduced" the hammer used to beat Mr Ponisi, was handed an eight-year sentence which was divided equally between prison and licence.
Crymble and Brown, who at the time had been a couple for a matter of days, met Mr Ponisi in a pub in Belfast on 19 January 2018.
All three went back to Brown's flat on London Road where more alcohol was consumed and in the early hours of 20 January, Brown accused Mr Ponisi of sexually assaulting her.
Verbal exchanges
During the sentencing exercise, a six-minute voicemail that Crymble sent to an off-duty police officer was played to the court, which recorded both verbal exchanges between the parties and part of the attack.
In the recording, Brown was heard accusing Mr Ponisi of the assault and Crymble was heard threatening to kill Mr Ponisi
Mr Ponisi can be heard saying, "I wouldn't do that, I swear on my kids lives."
As the beating progressed, at one point Brown was heard telling Crymble to stop, but she also joined in the attack.
The couple waited several hours before calling the emergency services, and Crymble was seen to perform CPR on the bloodied Mr Ponisi, who was already dead when the ambulance arrived.
Following their arrests, both defendants - who each have criminal records, and alcohol and drug issues - were charged with murder.
However, after medical reports were compiled for both, a charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility was accepted by the Crown.
Defence barristers for both Crymble and Brown said neither intended for Mr Ponisi to die. The legal teams said they had also expressed genuine remorse.
Mr Justice Humphreys paid tribute to the dignity displayed by the Ponisi family and said: "No sentence I pass will bring back a much-loved husband, brother, father and friend."