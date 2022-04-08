Covid-19: Nisra records 38 deaths in past week in NI
- Published
Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificates of 38 people in the week up to Friday 1 April.
That is five more than the previous week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
It brings the agency's total, based on deaths registered since the start of the pandemic, to 4,462.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 3,335 deaths.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
On the agency's measure, more than two-thirds of Covid-19-related deaths have occurred in hospital (3,106).
Care home residents account for a little more than a quarter (28.2%) of all Covid-19-related deaths.
People aged 75 and over account for almost three-quarters of all Covid-19-related registered deaths (73.7%) between 19 March 2020 and 1 April 2022.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (12.5%) and Mid-Ulster (8.2%) local government districts have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths, compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.7% respectively).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 1 April was 339, 26 less than the previous week.