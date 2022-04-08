Royal Air Force given freedom of Causeway Coast and Glens
The Royal Air Force (RAF) has been formally granted the freedom of Causeway Coasts and Glens Borough.
A ceremonial certificate was presented to RAF Air Marshal Sir Gerry Mayhew at a ceremony in Limavady, County Londonderry, on Friday.
A parade was held in the town and there was a flyby of a P8 Boeing Poseidon to mark the occasion.
The RAF was granted the honour by the council in recognition of their 100 years of service and links to the area.
The Royal Air Force were based in Limavady and in the nearby village of Ballykelly during World War Two.
Both stations were home to squadrons conducting anti-submarine operations in the Battle of the Atlantic.
Freedom of the borough is the highest honour that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council can bestow on any organisation or individual.
The council said the honour was also an acknowledgement of the "vital air and ground defence roles, which they continue to provide for the security of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland".
'A great honour'
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle earlier on Friday, wing commander Steve McCleery, who is based at RAF Aldergrove, described it is a "great honour" for the service.
He said the freedom of the borough was in recognition of the RAF's "long-standing association" with Limavady and the wider borough.
"If you cast your mind back during World War Two there was RAF Limavady, and right through until 1970 RAF Ballykelly existed where they were flying maritime patrol aircrafts.
"You add to that the likes of Eglinton as well, there was a whole range of military airfields in this area.
"When the squadron was here in World War Two they would have stayed in many of the local hotels and homes within the local community.
"Many of those who served also retired in the area when they finished their service.
"There is still a Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) in Limavady, so we are here to recognise that link and the link with the community."