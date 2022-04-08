NI election 2022: People with Covid-19 can vote in person
- Published
The chief electoral officer has said people who test positive for Covid-19 or have symptoms will still be allowed to vote at polling stations in the assembly election.
Virginia McVea said the normal postal and proxy vote legislation remained the same for Northern Ireland and did not make allowances for Covid-19.
The deadline to register to vote on 5 May is midnight on 14 April.
Anyone who wants to vote by proxy or post must apply by 12 April.
SIGN UP FOR ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC Northern Ireland election coverage
Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Ms McVea said people who were positive for coronavirus on polling day or had symptoms, would "have a choice" on what they would like to do.
"Government has directed that in Northern Ireland the normal absent vote legislation should apply," she said.
"So there has been no change in Northern Ireland to make allowance for Covid.
"That means 12 April is such an important deadline for anyone who has been shielding or is frail or vulnerable - we haven't had many applications relating to Covid in relation to absent vote."
Ms McVea said the usual Covid precautions would be in place at polling stations including screens, automatic hand sanitiser and enhanced ventilation.
But she encouraged people feeling unwell on polling day to take measures too.
"If you have symptoms or have tested positive on the day of poll, the government has directed that you have a choice," she said.
"You can go to the polling station but we're asking you to take every precaution for others going into the polling station."
Meanwhile, scientists in Northern Ireland are monitoring laboratory results for any indication that the new Omicron variant XE has arrived.
There have been no confirmed cases but there could be a very small number of XE cases in NI among the high volume of Covid cases.
In England, several hundred cases have been detected.
People who apply to vote by post and proxy and who registered to vote online, will need to provide their digital registration number (DRN).
It is automatically sent to people by email when they register to vote online but they can also obtain it from the Electoral Office website.
The deadline for parties to submit their list of candidates for next month's assembly elections is later on Friday.
The electoral office will publish the official list of candidates.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: Is there an election in my area?
- WHAT'S HAPPENING WHERE: Really simple guide
- GUIDE: How to vote in local elections
- NOTIFICATIONS: Sign up for Northern Ireland election alerts