Belfast Multi-Cultural Association: Police investigate suspected arson
Police have launched a major investigation after a second fire at a multi-cultural centre in Belfast.
The fire was reported at about 01:20 BST on Friday morning at the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association building in Donegall Pass in the south of the city.
It is the second time a fire has broken out at the building, after a suspected arson attack caused significant damage in January 2021.
Police are treating the incident as suspected arson and a hate crime.
Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene and the fire has been extinguished.
Specialist fire investigators are at the scene.
Police appealed for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.
The roof of the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association building was badly damaged after an arson attack last year.
Following the fire, supporters raised more than £60,000 to repair the damage.
Following the fire on Friday, a spokesperson for the association told BBC News NI: "Over the past few years we have faced numerous attacks and threats.
"We have not had any justice. At this time there's not much more to be said."