BBC to hand over material from series on the Troubles
- Published
The BBC is to hand over broadcast material and material not broadcast from a documentary series about the Troubles to police, a judge has said.
The order was made at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday.
It follows agreement between the PSNI and the BBC on Spotlight On The Troubles: A Secret History material.
A PSNI lawyer told the court there are "reasonable grounds" to believe the material is likely to be of use to terrorist investigations.
The material includes interviews with Patrick Ryan, a former priest from County Tipperary, who told the programme, first broadcast in 2019, he had maintained a network of Europe-wide contacts used to generate arms and money for the IRA.
It also features interviews with convicted killer Laurence Maguire about his involvement with the Mid Ulster UVF.
A judge praised counsel for both the BBC and the PSNI for reaching accommodation on what material should be handed over in what he said has been a long-running case.
He said: "I remind myself of my obligations under the Terrorism Act.
"The following conditions must be satisfied; that the order is sought for the purposes of a terrorist investigation.
"Having read and considered the papers and evidence, I am satisfied that it is for the purpose of a terrorist investigation."
He said there was a need to protect the public from terrorist activity and he said he was satisfied the public interest was in favour of granting an order.
"Within 21 days, the BBC shall produce the following material to the PSNI, insofar as they are held by the BBC arising out of episodes three, six and eight of the BBC's Spotlight On The Troubles: A Secret History," he said.
"These materials are only to be used for the purposes of a terrorist investigation and any subsequent prosecution and are to be retained by the PSNI."