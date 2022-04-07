Armagh City enjoys sunniest March since records began
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Armagh City enjoyed its sunniest March since sunshine records began at the Armagh Observatory in 1880.
There were just over 188 hours of sunshine recorded at the site during the month.
That is 85% more sunshine than is normally seen when compared to the average over the past 140 years.
The figure shatters a 128-year-old record at the site after 175 hours of sunshine were recorded in March 1894.
It was also the sunniest March on record across Northern Ireland, with Met Office records going back to 1919.
The sunniest day at the site was on 31 March with 11.6 hours of strong sunshine.
That was also the sunniest March day in Armagh for 78 years - since 1944.
The two sunnier March days are on 29 March 1892 and 29 March 1910, both with 11.7 hours of sunshine.
It was also the driest March at Armagh for 10 years, and the warmest since 2017.