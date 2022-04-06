Woman, 80, vows to stay in home despite two burglaries
- Published
An 80-year-old woman whose home in west Belfast was burgled twice in two days said she is determined to stay in the house she has lived in since 1969.
Rosaleen Wilson's house in Bearnagh Drive was targeted on Monday and Tuesday.
On both occasions she was asleep as burglars entered her bedroom and stole money, vouchers and jewellery.
During the first burglary on Monday morning, Mrs Wilson awoke to hear her daughter "screaming and yelling".
"At this stage I didn't know anyone had been in my bedroom. I was sound asleep," the great-grandmother told BBC News NI's Evening Extra.
Her daughter, Colette O'Neill, had been in the house and pushed a burglar outside.
"He said to me, 'I'm outside now so stop shouting', which I thought was strange," she said.
"I kept on shouting and pushed him down the path and followed him down."
'I thought I was safe'
Ms O'Neill said the burglar had disappeared before she could take a photo of him.
"I came back and discovered mum was in an awful state," she said.
During the first break-in, Mrs Wilson's handbag was stolen.
Among the contents were photos of her birthday party and her great-grandchild, gift vouchers which had been given to her for her birthday, and a spare key to her house.
"I thought I was safe enough that I had my own keys and the other key that I forgot about, that's how they got in the second time," said the 80-year-old.
"That night, it was 01:00 in the morning before I fell asleep.
"I wakened at 06:00, put the wee bedside light on to see the time and realised that they had come back into my bedroom."
While she was sleeping, the burglars had ransacked her bedroom and stole a necklace and some money from Mrs Wilson's purse.
"I didn't think they would come back so soon," she continued.
"It was a shock to me when I woke up and saw the state the bedroom was in. I was afraid to come out to the living room in case they were still here.
"Thank goodness I slept through it and didn't hear anything.
"If I had have woken up and saw the ones in the bedroom, I would have taken an asthma attack."
'A wee prayer'
Ms O'Neill said the burglars had left her mother's bedroom in a "horrible" state, but the family was relieved she was unharmed.
"Things could be replaced. She couldn't," she said.
"Our main focus was that mum was okay."
Mrs Wilson added that she had said a "wee prayer" for the burglars, adding "I think they need it more than I do".