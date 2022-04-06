Covid-19: Two Covid-related deaths and 519 in hospital
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,348.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,155 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, down from 1,387 cases on Monday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health has said it was "extremely important", though, that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Wednesday, 519 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, down 11 from Tuesday, and five patients were in intensive care, down from six the day before.
Last updated 6 April at 14:05 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,762,021 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 1,424,494 people had had their first dose and 1,332,643 had had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,639 third doses have been administered.
A total of 984,245 booster jabs have been administered, as of Wednesday.
Last updated 6 April at 14:05 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,360 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures, down from 1,433 on Monday.
There are 54 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 59 on Monday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,805 as of Tuesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,743 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
In addition, 4,990 people registered a positive antigen test on Tuesday.
Last updated 5 April at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,844,495 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,831,791 people have had their first dose and 3,772,652 have had their second dose, while 240,052 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,930,352 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 5 April at 15:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland