NI health crisis: Ambulance service 'needs £40m over five years'
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) needs £40m over five years to deal with the crisis over waiting times, its chief executive has said.
Michael Bloomfield told The Nolan Show that long waits were a "real concern" for the service.
He said the ambulance service was about 320 staff short of what was needed.
Mr Bloomfield also said the NIAS was losing "25-30% of our operational capacity" every week waiting outside emergency departments.
"It's the single biggest contributory factor at the minute to our extended waiting times," he added.
"Previously when our staff were working a 12-hour shift, they would have expected to respond to six to eight calls during a shift.
"Because of those extended waiting times at departments, they are typically only doing two or three calls, in some cases only one."
Ambulance service waiting times, and the ongoing crisis in the health service, has been under increased scrutiny in recent weeks, with some people reporting long waits.
Last week, the nephew of a woman in her 80s who waited four hours outside for an ambulance said the health system was "broken".
Mr Bloomfield called for help with managing the crisis via increased recurrent funding to train staff.
The Northern Ireland Executive has allocated £5m annually in recent years on a non-recurrent basis, but Mr Bloomfield said that funding only allowed the NIAS to "more or less stand still".
"In order to increase our staffing by those 320 operational staff plus other support staff - to enable that, we need in the order of £40m, but over a five-year period," he said.
"We could not recruit or train those people straight away.
"Regrettably, if we do not expand our workforce and, in particular, our operational workforce, we will see the sort of waiting times we're seeing over the last year continue.
"We know that demand is only increasing - it's increasing 6% year on year."
Dr Nigel Ruddell, medical director for the NIAS, said there were three main factors identified as being the root cause of the waiting times issue - a shortage of staff; increased waiting times outside emergency departments; and increased levels of staff sickness, with Covid playing a large part in the final factor.
"We have several major pressures that are impacting on our ability to respond in a timely fashion," he said.
"We do have a mismatch in our capacity within the ambulance service compared to the demands we have."