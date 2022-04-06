Castlederg: Man's leg broken during aggravated burglary
- Published
A man has suffered a fractured leg after four masked men forced their way into a property in Castlederg, County Tyrone.
The victim was taken to hospital following the aggravated burglary on Tuesday evening, the police have said.
The incident happened in the Drumnabey Park area of the town shortly after 18:00 BST.
A vehicle that had been taken from the property was later found burnt out on the Folliard Road area of Sion Mills.
The police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.