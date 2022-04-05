Dunmurry: Silo fire in industrial estate was accidental
A fire in a silo in Dunmurry Industrial Estate in Belfast was put out at about 10:40 BST on Tuesday, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said.
Firefighters were called to the Linamar car components factory at 11:40 on Monday.
There were 50 personnel at the incident on Monday afternoon, with six fire appliances.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, the fire service said.
It was confined to the silo and the rest of the site was not affected.
Residents in Dunmurry, Poleglass and Twinbrook were asked to keep their doors and windows closed.