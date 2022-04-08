NI election 2022: Candidates announced for assembly poll

By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent

A total of 239 candidates will contest the Northern Ireland Assembly election next month - 11 more than last time.

On Thursday 5 May, voters will select 90 of the 239 to be returned to Stormont.

Sinn Féin are fielding the most candidates with 34, followed by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), who are standing 30.

The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) has 27, while Alliance has 24 and the SDLP has 22.

SIGN UP FOR ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC Northern Ireland election coverage

The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) is fielding 19 candidates, the Green Party has 18 and People Before Profit 12.

Aontú is also fielding 12 candidates, the Workers Party has six candidates in the race and the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) three.

The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) and the Socialist Party have two candidates each.

The Northern Ireland Conservatives, Cross Community Labour Alliance (CCLA), Resume NI and Heritage Party are all fielding one candidate each.

There are also 24 independent candidates in the field.

Of all 18 constituencies in Northern Ireland, Belfast West has the largest number of candidates standing, with 17 going on the ballot paper.

East Antrim has the fewest with 10 candidates standing in the constituency.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Belfast East

Andy Allen - Ulster Unionist Party

Karl Bennett - Progressive Unionist Party

David Brooks - Democratic Unionist Party

Joanne Bunting - Democratic Unionist Party

Charlotte Carson - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Hannah Kenny - People Before Profit

Lauren Kerr - Ulster Unionist Party

Naomi Long - Alliance Party

Eoin Macneill - The Workers Party

Peter McReynolds - Alliance Party

Mairead O'Donnell - Sinn Féin

John Ross - Traditional Unionist Voice

Brian Smyth - Green Party

Belfast North

Phillip Brett - Democratic Unionist Party

Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston - Ulster Unionist Party

Fiona Ferguson - People Before Profit

Billy Hutchinson - Progressive Unionist Party

Gerry Kelly - Sinn Féin

Lily Kerr - The Workers Party

Brian Kingston - Democratic Unionist Party

Seán Mac Niocaill - Aontú

Nichola Mallon - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Nuala McAllister - Alliance Party

Ron McDowell - Traditional Unionist Voice

Carál Ní Chuilín - Sinn Féin

Mal O'Hara - Green Party

Stafford Ward - Independent

Belfast South

Claire Bailey - Green Party

Paula Bradshaw - Alliance Party

Andrew Girvin - Traditional Unionist Voice

Deirdre Hargey - Sinn Féin

Paddy Lynn - The Workers Party

Luke McCann - Aontú

Stephen McCarthy - Ulster Unionist Party

Neil Moore - Socialist Party

Elly Odhiambo - Independent

Kate Nicholl - Alliance Party

Matthew O'Toole - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Edwin Poots - Democratic Unionist Party

Sipho Sibanda - People Before Profit

Elsie Trainor - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Belfast West

Danny Baker - Sinn Féin

Gerard Burns - Independent

Gerry Carroll - People Before Profit

Patrick Crossan - The Workers Party

Paul Doherty - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Jordan Doran - Traditional Unionist Voice

Órlaithí Flynn - Sinn Féin

Linsey Gibson - Ulster Unionist Party

Gerard Herdman - Aontú

Donnamarie Higgins - Alliance Party

Declan Hill - Independent

Stevie Maginn - Green Party

Tony Mallon - Independent

Frank McCoubrey - Democratic Unionist Party

Dan Murphy - Irish Republican Socialist Party

Aisling Reilly - Sinn Féin

Pat Sheehan - Sinn Féin

East Antrim

Mark Bailey - Green Party

Roy Beggs - Ulster Unionist Party

Norman Boyd - Traditional Unionist Voice

Stewart Dickson - Alliance Party

Danny Donnelly - Alliance Party

David Hilditch - Democratic Unionist Party

Gordon Lyons - Democratic Unionist Party

Siobhán McAlister - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Oliver McMullan - Sinn Féin

John Stewart - Ulster Unionist Party

East Londonderry

Caoimhe Archibald - Sinn Féin

Jordan Armstrong - Traditional Unionist Voice

Maurice Bradley - Democratic Unionist Party

Gemma Brolly - Aontú

Mark Coulson - Green Party

Cara Hunter - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Chris McCaw - Alliance Party

Kathleen McGurk - Sinn Féin

Amy Merron - People Before Profit

Niall Murphy - Independent

Stephanie Quigley - Independent

Alan Robinson - Democratic Unionist Party

Billy Stewart - Independent

Claire Sugden - Independent

Russell Watton - Progressive Unionist Party

Darryl Wilson - Ulster Unionist Party

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Derek Backhouse - Independent

Rosemary Barton - Ulster Unionist Party

Matthew Beaumont - Alliance Party

Paul Bell - Democratic Unionist Party

Emma DeSouza - Independent

Jemma Dolan - Sinn Féin

Alex Elliott - Traditional Unionist Voice

Tom Elliott - Ulster Unionist Party

Deborah Erskine - Democratic Unionist Party

Adam Gannon - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Colm Gildernew - Sinn Féin

Emmett Kilpatrick - People Before Profit

Denise Mullen - Aontú

Áine Murphy - Sinn Féin

Kellie Turtle - Green Party

Dónal Ó Cofaigh - Cross Community Labour Alliance

Foyle

Pádraig Delargy - Sinn Féin

Emmet Doyle - Aontú

Mark H Durkan - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Ciara Ferguson - Sinn Féin

Rachael Ferguson - Alliance Party

Gillian Hamilton - Green Party

Shaun Harkin - People Before Profit

Anne McCloskey - Independent

Ryan McCready - Ulster Unionist Party

Colly McLaughlin - Irish Republican Socialist Party

Sinéad McLaughlin - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Gary Middleton - Democratic Unionist Party

Elizabeth Neely - Traditional Unionist Voice

Brian Tierney - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Lagan Valley

Robbie Butler - Ulster Unionist Party

Pat Catney - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Amanda Doherty - People Before Profit

Jeffrey Donaldson - Democratic Unionist Party

Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance Party

Paul Givan - Democratic Unionist Party

David Honeyford - Alliance Party

Gary Hynds - Independent

Simon Lee - Green Party

Gary McCleave - Sinn Féin

Lorna Smyth - Traditional Unionist Voice

Laura Turner - Ulster Unionist Party

Mid Ulster

Keith Buchanan - Democratic Unionist Party

Linda Dillon - Sinn Féin

Meta Graham - Ulster Unionist Party

Claire Hackett - Alliance Party

Alixandra Halliday - Aontú

Patrick Haughey - Independent

Sophia McFeely - People Before Profit

Patsy McGlone - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Glenn Moore - Traditional Unionist Voice

Michelle O'Neill - Sinn Féin

Conor Rafferty - Resume NI

Hugh Scullion - The Workers Party

Emma Sheerin - Sinn Féin

Stefan Taylor - Green Party

Newry and Armagh

Cathal Boylan - Sinn Féin

Jackie Coade - Alliance Party

Daniel Connolly - Aontú

Nicola Grant - The Workers Party

Ciara Henry - Green Party

William Irwin - Democratic Unionist Party

Liz Kimmins - Sinn Féin

Gavin Malone - Independent

Justin McNulty - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Conor Murphy - Sinn Féin

Keith Ratcliffe - Traditional Unionist Voice

David Taylor - Ulster Unionist Party

North Antrim

Jim Allister - Traditional Unionist Voice

Matthew Armstrong - Traditional Unionist Voice

Bethany Ferris - Ulster Unionist Party

Paul Frew - Democratic Unionist Party

Philip McGuigan - Sinn Féin

Patricia O'Lynn - Alliance Party

Eugene Reid - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Laird Shingleton - Independent

Mervyn Storey - Democratic Unionist Party

Robin Swann - Ulster Unionist Party

Paul Veronica - Green Party

North Down

Chris Carter - Independent

Alan Chambers - Ulster Unionist Party

Stephen Dunne - Democratic Unionist Party

Alex Easton - Independent

Connie Egan - Alliance Party

Jennifer Gilmour - Democratic Unionist Party

John Gordon - Traditional Unionist Voice

Naomi McBurney - Ulster Unionist Party

Therese McCartney - Sinn Féin

Ray McKimm - Independent

Andrew Muir - Alliance Party

Matthew Robinson - Conservative and Unionist Party

Déirdre Vaughan - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Rachel Woods - Green Party

South Antrim

Steve Aiken - Ulster Unionist Party

Róisín Bennett - Aontú

John Blair - Alliance Party

Pam Cameron - Democratic Unionist Party

Trevor Clarke - Democratic Unionist Party

Declan Kearney - Sinn Féin

Mel Lucas - Traditional Unionist Voice

Roisin Lynch - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Jerry Maguire - People Before Profit

Paul McCrory - People Before Profit

Paul Michael - Ulster Unionist Party

Andrew Moran - Independent

Lesley Veronica - Green Party

South Down

Patrick Brown - Alliance Party

Patrick Clarke - Independent

Sinéad Ennis - Sinn Féin

Diane Forsythe - Democratic Unionist Party

Noleen Lynch - Green Party

Jill Macauley - Ulster Unionist Party

Cathy Mason - Sinn Féin

Rosemary McGlone - Aontú

Colin McGrath - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Harold McKee - Traditional Unionist Voice

Karen McKevitt - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Strangford

Kellie Armstrong - Alliance Party

Stephen Cooper - Traditional Unionist Voice

Harry Harvey - Democratic Unionist Party

Conor Houston - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Ben King - Independent

Róise McGivern - Sinn Féin

Nick Mathison - Alliance Party

Maurice McCartney - Green Party

Michelle McIlveen - Democratic Unionist Party

Mike Nesbitt - Ulster Unionist Party

Philip Smith - Ulster Unionist Party

Peter Weir - Democratic Unionist Party

Upper Bann

Glenn Barr - Ulster Unionist Party

Doug Beattie - Ulster Unionist Party

Glenn Beattie - Heritage Party

Jonathan Buckley - Democratic Unionist Party

Diane Dodds - Democratic Unionist Party

Darrin Foster - Traditional Unionist Voice

Aidan Gribbin - Aontú

Dolores Kelly - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Lauren Kendall - Green Party

Liam Mackle - Sinn Féin

John O'Dowd - Sinn Féin

Eóin Tennyson - Alliance Party

West Tyrone

Nicola Brogan - Sinn Féin

Barry Brown - Independent

Thomas Buchanan - Democratic Unionist Party

Trevor Clarke - Traditional Unionist Voice

Stephen Donnelly - Alliance Party

Amy Ferguson - Socialist Party

Carol Gallagher - People Before Profit

Paul Gallagher - Independent

Susan Glass - Green Party

James Hope - Aontú

Ian Marshall - Ulster Unionist Party

Declan McAleer - Sinn Féin

Daniel McCrossan - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Maolíosa McHugh- Sinn Féin

More on this story

Related Topics