Craigavon: Animal cruelty hearing 'a case in the extreme'
- Published
A judge hearing a case of animal cruelty against a brother and sister in Craigavon has described it as 'a case in the extreme'.
Mark and Hannah Henry of Legahory Court had pleaded guilty to several counts of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs and failing to ensure the needs of the animals were met.
The house where the siblings and dogs lived was covered in animal excrement.
No food or water was available for the animals.
Hannah and Mark Henry were supposed to be caring for five dogs at their home when council and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) staff arrived with a warrant in November 2019.
Craigavon Magistrates' Court heard that officers were met with a pungent smell of animal urine and faeces.
Rubbish and soiled bedding littered the house.
'Unnecessary suffering'
Hannah Henry was the owner of two shih tzus, an akita and a jack russell.
The two shih tzus both had a body score of one - which means they were severely underweight.
The akita had been kept on an eight foot long chain in a pen in the garden - a pen that was too small for the animal to lie down in and was not watertight.
There was no bedding or drinking water. Excrement littered the floor of the pen.
The court heard that the animal had never been to a vet or groomers.
Mark Henry, who had a previous conviction for animal cruelty and had been banned from owning animals, was the owner of a labrador cross.
He too was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
He was found to have breached a disqualification order which had banned him from owning any animals.
In handing down a probation order to Hannah Henry and a three-month suspended sentence to Mark Henry, the judge described the charges as a litany of the most horrible acts a human being can carry out.
He added that it was beyond contemplation that it had been allowed to happen.
Both were disqualified from owning animals for 10 years.
Their father, Matron Henry, who lives at the same address and faces similar charges, will appear in court next month.