West Belfast: Woman in her 80s has home burgled twice in two days
A woman in her 80s has been burgled twice in two days in west Belfast.
The incidents happened at her home in Bearnagh Drive at about 11:00 GMT on Monday and in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
During the most recent burglary, the pensioner's property was ransacked while she slept, with jewellery and money being stolen.
The previous day, the intruder stole her handbag which contained a large sum of money, bank cards and vouchers.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Sgt Natalie Ash said there were no signs of forced entry to the house.
"This has been an extremely distressing ordeal for the victim and her daughter, who has been supporting her mother during this ordeal," Det Sgt Ash said.
She added: "These are appalling crimes and will cause real shock to the local community.
"We are doing all we can to locate the person or persons responsible and we'd appreciate the input of the local community who may be able to provide some information that could result in an arrest."
The suspect for the burglary on Monday is described as being in his 40s with dark hair and wearing a blue jacket.
Police say he was seen getting into a small grey/silver car heading towards the Andersonstown Road.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the PSNI on the non-emergency 101 number.