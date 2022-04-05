Belfast: Plans for 160 jobs at new drinks can plant
A new drinks can factory on the outskirts of north Belfast will employ 160 people, the company behind it has said.
The details emerged as AMP, part of the Ardagh Group, lodged a planning application for the development.
AMP first revealed their intention to build the factory in November 2021.
The company said it intended to have the facility, at Global Point in Newtownabbey, operating next year.
Ardagh is based In Luxembourg but the company has Irish roots.
The international packaging group traces its origins back to glass manufacturing in Dublin in the 1930s.
'State-of-the-art-production'
In its current form it was built by Irish businessman Paul Coulson, who is the chairman and largest shareholder.
The north Belfast initiative is part of a multi-billion dollar investment by the company, involving the construction of new, recyclable metal packaging capacity in Europe, North America and Brazil.
Oliver Graham, chief executive officer of AMP, said: "We are delighted to submit our plans for a new state-of-the-art production facility at Global Point.
"Our proposals will help strengthen our relationships with existing customers and consumers across the island of Ireland and Great Britain."
AMP's customers include Diageo and Coca-Cola.