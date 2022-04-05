Londonderry: Police close road in security alert
- Published
A road in Londonderry remains closed following a report of a suspicious object.
The Corrody Road between Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road was closed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Monday evening.
Traffic diversions have been put in place.
One resident told BBC Radio Foyle that he understood no homes had been evacuated, but the ongoing alert means he is unable to get to work on Tuesday.
"It's a pain in the neck with all the tape and everything, as we can't get going anywhere," he explained.
"I still can't believe things like this are happening. I actually can't get to work so I am just going to head back home."