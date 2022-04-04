Covid-19: Six Covid-related deaths and 480 in hospital
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,342.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 903 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday up from 783 cases on Sunday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health has said it was "extremely important", though, that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Monday 480 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland and 10 patients were in intensive care.
That compares to the last figures the department released on Friday, with 515 people with Covid-19 in hospital in NI and five patients in intensive care.
Last updated 4 April at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,760,869 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 1,424,390 people had had their first dose and 1,332,445 had had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,621 third doses have been administered.
A total of 983,413 booster jabs have been administered, as of Monday
Last updated 4 April at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,404 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Sunday, down from 1,415 on Saturday.
There are 57 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Sunday, up from 52 on Saturday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,786 as of Friday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,750 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
In addition, 5,089 people registered a positive antigen test.
Last update: 3 April at 16:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,838,256 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,829,659 people have had their first dose and 3,768,612 have had their second dose, while 239,985 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,910,747 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated: 31 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland