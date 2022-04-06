Londonderry: Corrody Road security alert continues
A security alert in Londonderry, which began on Monday evening, has continued into Wednesday.
The alert began after a suspicious object was discovered on the Corrody Road at about 19:00 BST on Monday.
The road is closed between Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road and will remain closed overnight, the police said.
Ch Insp Michael O'Loan thanked residents who have been disrupted "for their co-operation and patience as we work to make the scene safe".
No homes have been evacuated but traffic diversions have been put in place.
"We ask that until the scene is declared safe, people heed the police cordons," Ch Insp O'Loan said on Tuesday evening.
He added: "I want to reassure the community we are working through this situation as quickly as we can, however, our priority is to keep people safe; that is of paramount importance."