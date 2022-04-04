Dunmurry: 50 firefighters tackling silo fire in industrial estate
- Published
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is tackling a fire in a silo in Dunmurry Industrial Estate in Belfast.
They were called to the premises at 11:40 BST on Monday morning.
There were approximately 50 personnel attending the incident on Monday afternoon, with six fire appliances.
Residents in Dunmurry, Poleglass and Twinbrook are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed as the operation continues.
A spokesperson for NIFRS said: "Firefighters are likely to be at the scene for the next number of hours."