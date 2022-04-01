Animal cruelty: Former PSNI officer sentenced over dog attacks
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
A former police officer sacked after pleading guilty to animal cruelty has been told by a judge he narrowly missed serving a custodial sentence.
John Fleming has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years and must serve 200 hours of community service.
He pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to his German Shepherd Akita cross-type dog, Ko, and Staffy crossbreed, Alfie.
The incident happened on a country road in Eglinton on 30 January 2021.
A witness's dashcam footage recorded part of the incident in County Londonderry and it was shown to the court.
A prosecuting lawyer said a witness saw that Fleming's dog had "grabbed a Springer Spaniel by the back and was shaking it".
'Slammed onto road'
The court was told that Fleming, whose address was given as c/o Edwards & Co solicitors on Hill Street in Belfast, then kicked his "cowering" German Shepherd a number of times before also picking up his Staffy and slamming it on to the road.
Mr Fleming's dogs Ko, Alfie and another were taken from him following a report to animal welfare officers.
A defence lawyer told Coleraine Magistrates' Court, which was sitting in Ballymena, that Fleming was sacked from his role as a police constable earlier this week as a direct result of the proceedings.
He said his client was a man in his 30s with bright prospects and that appearing in front of the judge was a "penalty in and of itself".
District Judge Peter King said thankfully the animals survived the mistreatment but that "the custody threshold was well and truly crossed".
He said Fleming's guilty plea saved him from immediate custody and ordered him to serve 200 hours of community service.
'Very narrow decision'
Judge King added that sending Fleming to prison "may send a strong message to the community at large that this behaviour will not and could not be accepted", but that jailing him would not be a "fair disposal".
He said it was a "very narrow decision" as to whether Fleming went to custody or not and saw the community service as a direct alternative to three months behind bars.
Supt Claire McGuigan, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's professional standards department, said: "Following information we received about an officer we launched a gross misconduct investigation into this matter.
"The investigation is now concluded and the officer has been dismissed.
"We welcome today's result.
"The former officer's behaviour and conduct fell far short of what the Police Service of Northern Ireland expects, and I hope today's outcome reassures the public that no-one is above the law."