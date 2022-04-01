Lucy McIlhatton: Drink-driver jailed over west Belfast crash
A drunk driver who killed a woman before fleeing the scene has been handed a six-year sentence.
Gerard McCrory, from Dermott Hill Road in Belfast, killed Lucy McIlhatton, 24, on the city's Springfield Road at around 21:00 on 3 January, 2021.
The 45-year-old will spend half his sentence in prison and the remaining three years on supervised licence.
Ms McIlhatton had been walking home from a shop with her partner when she was killed.
Belfast Crown Court heard the couple had stopped to put sweet wrappers in a bin when they were struck by a silver Toyota Avensis driven by McCrory.
Ms McIlhatton died at the scene.
The court was told that when police arrived McCrory was "completely out of it" and fought with officers before fleeing the scene.
He handed himself in to police in the early hours of the following morning.
In police interview he said he had "little or no recollection of what happened that night after about 6pm".
McCrory told officers he had been drinking whiskey with a relative prior to the collision.
He subsequently pleaded guilty to four offences, including causing Ms McIlhatton's death by dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.
McCrory has since told a probation officer he is deeply sorry for the pain and hurt caused to the McIlhatton family, the court was told.
'Complete devastation'
Ms McIlhatton's partner Oliver Crothers, who was injured in the incident, was in court alongside her parents for sentencing on Friday.
Judge Neil Rafferty said their victim impact statements had been "harrowing".
Mr Crothers spoke of his "complete devastation" at the loss of a woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with and one he described as "the kindest, most generous and caring person I have ever met".
Statements submitted by Ms McIlhatton's parents, Adrian and Ann, said their only daughter was "the apple of our eyes and loved by everyone who met her".
Judge Rafferty told them no sentence he passed would compensate for their loss.
Sentencing, he told McCrory that he accepted his remorse was genuine.
It was clear McCrory's behaviour that day was out of character, the judge said.
"Your decisions on the night of 3 January 2021 have brought heartbreak to everyone you came into contact with that night - your own family and more importantly Oliver, and to Lucy's mum and dad.
"The reports that I have read about you lead me to believe that you think about that every day."
Judge Rafferty added: "I only hope that this case dissuades anybody of thinking that they can drink and drive. It is simply not true."