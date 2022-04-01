Roy Reynolds: Two men in court over Carrickfergus reservoir murder
- Published
A 32-year-old man has appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with the murder of Roy Reynolds.
The 54-year-old's body was found in North Woodbury Reservoir near Carrickfergus on Monday morning.
Michael Campbell, of East Way in Newtownabbey, is charged with his murder between 27 and 28 March.
Robert Fulton, 68, of Belfast Road, Ballyclare, also appeared charged with assisting an offender with the disposal of the deceased's body.
Both defendants spoke only to say they understood the charges against them.
A PSNI investigating officer said she could connect both to the charges.
Bail was refused for both defendants.
The case will appear back before the courts on 29 April.